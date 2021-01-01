Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia 10 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 147K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Thinner bezels – 12% more screen real estate
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2700 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.22%
|81.22%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.6%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|33.4 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|785:1
|1430:1
Design and build
|Height
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +15%
147210
128544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +30%
191098
147039
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:28 hr
Xperia 10 Plus +11%
10:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1 +1%
11:38 hr
11:26 hr
Talk (3G)
20:22 hr
Xperia 10 Plus +4%
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|438 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2017
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.72 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ1. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 Plus.
