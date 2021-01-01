Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.