Sony Xperia XZ1 vs XA2 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (568 against 517 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 2700 mAh
- Shows 27% longer battery life (104 vs 82 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 9.93% more screen real estate
- The phone is 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.22%
|79.15%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|33.4 ms
|42.4 ms
|Contrast
|785:1
|1866:1
Design and build
|Height
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 508
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +70%
147210
86407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
191098
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|3580 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|3:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:28 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus +32%
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:38 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus +10%
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
20:22 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus +45%
29:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|23 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|5536 x 4152
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (23 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2017
|July 2018
|Release date
|October 2017
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|1.44 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ1 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3