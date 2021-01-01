Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia XA2 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (568 against 517 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 2700 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (104 vs 82 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.93% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Xperia XA2 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 424 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 79.15%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 42.4 ms
Contrast 785:1 1866:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1 +10%
568 nits
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Xperia XA2 Plus +14%
79.15%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia XA2 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 508
GPU clock 710 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +70%
147210
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3580 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus +32%
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus +10%
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1
20:22 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus +45%
29:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 23 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 5536 x 4152
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless)
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (23 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Xperia XA2 Plus +5%
84.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 July 2018
Release date October 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 1.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

