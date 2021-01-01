Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia XZ Premium – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ1 vs XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (82 vs 72 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ Premium
  • 89% higher pixel density (801 vs 424 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 3230 vs 2700 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 191K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Xperia XZ Premium

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 2160 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 424 ppi 801 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 69.65%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 2358 Hz 1136 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 27.8 ms
Contrast 785:1 932:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1 +1%
568 nits
Xperia XZ Premium
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP65
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Xperia XZ Premium +1%
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +2%
147210
Xperia XZ Premium
144214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1
191098
Xperia XZ Premium +19%
226976
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Xperia XZ Premium +8%
10:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1 +42%
11:38 hr
Xperia XZ Premium
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1 +9%
20:22 hr
Xperia XZ Premium
18:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 19 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 5000 x 3500
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless)
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1 +2%
80.9 dB
Xperia XZ Premium
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 February 2017
Release date October 2017 June 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.16 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. It has a better display, camera, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (54.2%)
11 (45.8%)
Total votes: 24

