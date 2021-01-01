Sony Xperia XZ1 vs XZ Premium
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Shows 14% longer battery life (82 vs 72 hours)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 36 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- 89% higher pixel density (801 vs 424 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 3230 vs 2700 mAh
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 191K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|2160 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|801 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.22%
|69.65%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|1136 Hz
|Response time
|33.4 ms
|27.8 ms
|Contrast
|785:1
|932:1
Design and build
|Height
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP65
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +2%
147210
144214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
191098
Xperia XZ Premium +19%
226976
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|13 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|3230 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:28 hr
10:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1 +42%
11:38 hr
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1 +9%
20:22 hr
18:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|February 2017
|Release date
|October 2017
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|1.16 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. It has a better display, camera, and sound.
