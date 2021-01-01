Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Comes with 1049 mAh larger battery capacity: 2870 vs 1821 mAh
- Shows 33% longer battery life (88 vs 66 hours)
- 48% higher pixel density (483 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 260K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 8.36% more screen real estate
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (633 against 568 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|483 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.76%
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|28.6 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|1624:1
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|135 mm (5.31 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|65 mm (2.56 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|12.1 mm (0.48 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact +30%
263923
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact +28%
333507
260965
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|14 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2870 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +13%
13:04 hr
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:24 hr
iPhone 8 +1%
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +57%
19:20 hr
12:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.77 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.05 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 8.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2