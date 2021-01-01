Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 Compact vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • 5.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 59K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (483 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (690 against 568 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.24% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2 Compact
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 483 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.76% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 28.6 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1624:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 Compact
568 nits
iPhone XR +21%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 135 mm (5.31 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 65 mm (2.56 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 12.1 mm (0.48 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 Compact
73.76%
iPhone XR +7%
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact
263923
iPhone XR +27%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact +458%
333507
iPhone XR
59816
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 14 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
13:04 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
10:24 hr
iPhone XR +47%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +28%
19:20 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 Compact
84.9 dB
iPhone XR +3%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2018
Release date April 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

