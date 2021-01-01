Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Сони Иксперия XZ2 Компакт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 116K)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (88 vs 73 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • 11% higher pixel density (483 vs 437 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 11.74% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2 Compact
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 483 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.76% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM 2336 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 28.6 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1624:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 Compact +4%
568 nits
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 135 mm (5.31 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 65 mm (2.56 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 12.1 mm (0.48 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 Compact
73.76%
Galaxy A40 +16%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2800 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact +147%
263923
Galaxy A40
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact +186%
333507
Galaxy A40
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 14 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +30%
13:04 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
10:24 hr
Galaxy A40 +3%
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
19:20 hr
Galaxy A40 +6%
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 Compact +3%
84.9 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 April 2019
Release date April 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XR or Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
2. Apple iPhone 8 or Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact
4. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A40
5. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A40
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Samsung Galaxy A40
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A40
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish