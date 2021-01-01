Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.