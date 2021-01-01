Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Samsung Galaxy A50

Сони Иксперия XZ2 Компакт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 161K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 20% higher pixel density (483 vs 403 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2870 mAh
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (98 vs 88 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.44% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2 Compact
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 483 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.76% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM 2336 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 28.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1624:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 Compact +4%
568 nits
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 135 mm (5.31 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 65 mm (2.56 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 12.1 mm (0.48 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 Compact
73.76%
Galaxy A50 +16%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact +81%
263923
Galaxy A50
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact +106%
333507
Galaxy A50
161742
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.1
OS size 14 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +7%
13:04 hr
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
10:24 hr
Galaxy A50 +51%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
19:20 hr
Galaxy A50 +27%
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date April 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone XR vs Xperia XZ2 Compact
2. Galaxy S20 vs Xperia XZ2 Compact
3. Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia XZ2 Compact
4. Xperia 10 vs Xperia XZ2 Compact
5. Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A50
6. Mi 9T vs Galaxy A50
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A50
8. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A50
9. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish