Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Сони Иксперия XZ2 Компакт
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • 10% higher pixel density (483 vs 438 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.54% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 333K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (699 against 568 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2 Compact
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 483 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 73.76% 83.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM 2336 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 28.6 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1624:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 Compact
568 nits
Galaxy S10e +23%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 135 mm (5.31 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 65 mm (2.56 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 12.1 mm (0.48 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 Compact
73.76%
Galaxy S10e +13%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact
263923
Galaxy S10e +28%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact
333507
Galaxy S10e +22%
405386
AnTuTu Android Rating (167th and 132nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +18%
13:04 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
10:24 hr
Galaxy S10e +48%
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
19:20 hr
Galaxy S10e +6%
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 Compact +2%
84.9 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date April 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Apple iPhone XR
2. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia XZ3
4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia 10
5. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei P30 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Apple iPhone XS
8. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish