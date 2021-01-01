Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Samsung Galaxy S20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2870 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Thinner bezels – 15.74% more screen real estate
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 333K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (810 against 568 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|483 ppi
|563 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.76%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|28.6 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|1624:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|135 mm (5.31 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|65 mm (2.56 inches)
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|12.1 mm (0.48 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2716
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
263923
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
333507
Galaxy S20 +51%
502775
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (167th and 83rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|20.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2870 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +13%
13:04 hr
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:24 hr
Galaxy S20 +17%
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +35%
19:20 hr
14:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|22
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2020
|Release date
|April 2018
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.77 W/kg
|0.28 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.05 W/kg
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1