Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Xperia 1 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Xperia 1 II

Сони Иксперия XZ2 Компакт
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 II
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Sony Xperia 1 II

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2870 mAh
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (551K versus 333K)
  • 33% higher pixel density (643 vs 483 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.24% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2 Compact
vs
Xperia 1 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 21:9
PPI 483 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 73.76% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 123.3%
PWM 2336 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 28.6 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1624:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 Compact
568 nits
Xperia 1 II +6%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 135 mm (5.31 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 65 mm (2.56 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 12.1 mm (0.48 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 650
GPU clock 710 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact
263923
Xperia 1 II +76%
463426
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact
333507
Xperia 1 II +65%
551244
AnTuTu Results (167th and 70th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
OS size 14 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 21 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +37%
13:04 hr
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
10:24 hr
Xperia 1 II +21%
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
19:20 hr
Xperia 1 II +62%
31:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 II from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 Compact +8%
84.9 dB
Xperia 1 II
78.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 February 2020
Release date April 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg 1.67 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XR or Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
3. Sony Xperia XZ3 or XZ2 Compact
4. Sony Xperia 10 or XZ2 Compact
5. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Sony Xperia 1 II
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Sony Xperia 1 II
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Sony Xperia 1 II
8. OnePlus 8 Pro or Sony Xperia 1 II
9. Sony Xperia 10 II or Xperia 1 II

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish