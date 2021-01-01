Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Xperia 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 111K)
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (88 vs 65 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 5.77% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2 Compact
vs
Xperia 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20.9:9
PPI 483 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 73.76% 79.53%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.3%
PWM 2336 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 28.6 ms 44.4 ms
Contrast 1624:1 1519:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 Compact +5%
568 nits
Xperia 10
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 135 mm (5.31 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 65 mm (2.56 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 12.1 mm (0.48 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 Compact
73.76%
Xperia 10 +8%
79.53%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 508
GPU clock 710 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +194%
2467
Xperia 10
838
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
8448
Xperia 10 +370%
39669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact +200%
263923
Xperia 10
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact +199%
333507
Xperia 10
111513
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +55%
13:04 hr
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +35%
10:24 hr
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +6%
19:20 hr
Xperia 10
18:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 Compact
84.9 dB
Xperia 10 +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date April 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is definitely a better buy.

