Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Xperia 10 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 147K)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 14% higher pixel density (483 vs 422 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Thinner bezels – 7.46% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|483 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.76%
|81.22%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.6%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|28.6 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|1624:1
|1430:1
Design and build
|Height
|135 mm (5.31 inches)
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|65 mm (2.56 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|12.1 mm (0.48 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +86%
2467
1328
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +125%
8448
3754
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact +105%
263923
128544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact +127%
333507
147039
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2870 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +26%
13:04 hr
10:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:24 hr
11:26 hr
Talk (3G)
19:20 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|438 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.77 W/kg
|0.72 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.05 W/kg
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1