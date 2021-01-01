Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs XZ Premium
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 226K)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (88 vs 72 hours)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12 mm narrower
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- 66% higher pixel density (801 vs 483 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 3230 vs 2870 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|2160 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|483 ppi
|801 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.76%
|69.65%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|1136 Hz
|Response time
|28.6 ms
|27.8 ms
|Contrast
|1624:1
|932:1
Design and build
|Height
|135 mm (5.31 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|65 mm (2.56 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|12.1 mm (0.48 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP65
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +26%
2467
1954
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +45%
8448
5844
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact +83%
263923
144214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2 Compact +47%
333507
226976
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (167th and 299th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|14 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2870 mAh
|3230 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +30%
13:04 hr
10:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +27%
10:24 hr
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
19:20 hr
18:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.77 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.05 W/kg
|1.16 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
