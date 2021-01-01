Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.