Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Xperia XZ2

Сони Иксперия XZ2 Компакт
VS
Сони Иксперия XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 26, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • 14% higher pixel density (483 vs 424 PPI)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 3180 vs 2870 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (616 against 568 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2 Compact
vs
Xperia XZ2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 483 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 73.76% 76.36%
Display tests
PWM 2336 Hz 2315 Hz
Response time 28.6 ms 30 ms
Contrast 1624:1 1432:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 Compact
568 nits
Xperia XZ2 +8%
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 135 mm (5.31 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 65 mm (2.56 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 12.1 mm (0.48 inches) 11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP65
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 Compact
73.76%
Xperia XZ2 +4%
76.36%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia XZ2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 Compact +1%
263923
Xperia XZ2
260180
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 3180 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +17%
13:04 hr
Xperia XZ2
11:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 Compact
10:24 hr
Xperia XZ2 +3%
10:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 Compact +4%
19:20 hr
Xperia XZ2
18:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 19 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 5000 x 3500
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital (lossless)
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 Compact
84.9 dB
Xperia XZ2 +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 February 2018
Release date April 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia XZ2.

