Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Apple iPhone 8

Сони Иксперия XZ2
VS
Эпл Айфон 8
Sony Xperia XZ2
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
  • Comes with 1359 mAh larger battery capacity: 3180 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (88 vs 66 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 10.96% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 30% higher pixel density (424 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 50 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 424 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.36% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 30 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1432:1 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2
616 nits
iPhone 8 +3%
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 11.1 mm (0.44 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 +17%
76.36%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ2
n/a
iPhone 8
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +28%
260180
iPhone 8
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2
n/a
iPhone 8
260965
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 14 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3180 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2
11:17 hr
iPhone 8 +3%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 +1%
10:51 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 +51%
18:54 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 +7%
85.6 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2017
Release date April 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
2. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia 10 II
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ1
4. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia 10
5. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia 1
6. Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone XR
9. Apple iPhone 8 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Apple iPhone 8 and SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish