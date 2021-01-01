Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
- Comes with 1359 mAh larger battery capacity: 3180 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Shows 33% longer battery life (88 vs 66 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 10.96% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 30% higher pixel density (424 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 50 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.36%
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|30 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|1432:1
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +28%
260180
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
260965
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|14 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3180 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:17 hr
iPhone 8 +3%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 +1%
10:51 hr
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 +51%
18:54 hr
12:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.94 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ2.
