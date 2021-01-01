Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 19% longer battery life (88 vs 74 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 464 mAh larger battery capacity: 3180 vs 2716 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (665 against 616 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.54% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.36%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|1432:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +5%
260180
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251266
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|14 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3180 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 +21%
11:17 hr
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:51 hr
iPhone X +15%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
18:54 hr
iPhone X +3%
19:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.94 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.
