Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.