Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- Shows 35% longer battery life (88 vs 65 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 3180 vs 2870 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (616 against 543 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 36 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
55
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.36%
|79.53%
|RGB color space
|-
|97.3%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|44.4 ms
|Contrast
|1432:1
|1519:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 508
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ2 +193%
2455
838
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8423
Xperia 10 +371%
39669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +196%
260180
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
111513
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3180 mAh
|2870 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 +33%
11:17 hr
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 +39%
10:51 hr
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 +2%
18:54 hr
18:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.94 W/kg
|1.31 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ2 is definitely a better buy.
