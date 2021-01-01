Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (616 against 518 nits)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3180 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 21:9
PPI 424 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 76.36% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM 2315 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 30 ms 10 ms
Contrast 1432:1 -
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 +19%
616 nits
Xperia 10 II
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 11.1 mm (0.44 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2
76.36%
Xperia 10 II +2%
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 610
GPU clock 710 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +93%
260180
Xperia 10 II
134577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3180 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2
11:17 hr
Xperia 10 II +8%
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2
10:51 hr
Xperia 10 II +73%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 +7%
18:54 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 +2%
85.6 dB
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2020
Release date April 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ2. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

