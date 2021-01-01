Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.