Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia 10 II
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (616 against 518 nits)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3180 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|21:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.36%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.1%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|116 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|10 ms
|Contrast
|1432:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1552
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +93%
260180
134577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173963
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3180 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:17 hr
Xperia 10 II +8%
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:51 hr
Xperia 10 II +73%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2 +7%
18:54 hr
17:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2020
|Release date
|April 2018
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.94 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ2. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.
