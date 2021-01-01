Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia 10 Plus

Сони Иксперия XZ2
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 Плюс
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2
vs
Xperia 10 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20.9:9
PPI 424 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76.36% 81.22%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.6%
PWM 2315 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 30 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1432:1 1430:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 +7%
616 nits
Xperia 10 Plus
574 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 167 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 11.1 mm (0.44 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2
76.36%
Xperia 10 Plus +6%
81.22%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 509
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ2 +85%
2455
Xperia 10 Plus
1328
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ2 +124%
8423
Xperia 10 Plus
3754
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +102%
260180
Xperia 10 Plus
128544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3180 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 +8%
11:17 hr
Xperia 10 Plus
10:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2
10:51 hr
Xperia 10 Plus +7%
11:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2
18:54 hr
Xperia 10 Plus +13%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 438 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (12 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2
85.6 dB
Xperia 10 Plus +2%
87.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date April 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.72 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 5 and Xperia XZ2
2. Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ2
3. Xperia XZ2 Compact and Xperia XZ2
4. Xperia 1 and Xperia XZ2
5. Mi 9T and Xperia 10 Plus
6. Galaxy A70 and Xperia 10 Plus
7. Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish