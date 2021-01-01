Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.