Sony Xperia XZ2 vs XZ Premium
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
- Shows 22% longer battery life (88 vs 72 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (616 against 563 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6.71% more screen real estate
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- 89% higher pixel density (801 vs 424 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|2160 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|801 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.36%
|69.65%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|1136 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|27.8 ms
|Contrast
|1432:1
|932:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP65
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ2 +26%
2455
1954
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ2 +44%
8423
5844
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +80%
260180
144214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
226976
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|14 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3180 mAh
|3230 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 +11%
11:17 hr
10:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2 +31%
10:51 hr
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
18:54 hr
18:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.94 W/kg
|1.16 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ2. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
