Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ1
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
- Shows 7% longer battery life (88 vs 82 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 3180 vs 2700 mAh
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (616 against 568 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 7.14% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 43 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.36%
|69.22%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|33.4 ms
|Contrast
|1432:1
|785:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +77%
260180
147210
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
191098
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|14 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3180 mAh
|2700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 +20%
11:17 hr
9:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:51 hr
Xperia XZ1 +8%
11:38 hr
Talk (3G)
18:54 hr
Xperia XZ1 +9%
20:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|August 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|October 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.8 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.94 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ2 is definitely a better buy.
