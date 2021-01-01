Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ1 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ1

VS
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ1

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (88 vs 82 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 3180 vs 2700 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (616 against 568 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.14% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ2
vs
Xperia XZ1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 424 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76.36% 69.22%
Display tests
PWM 2315 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 30 ms 33.4 ms
Contrast 1432:1 785:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ2 +8%
616 nits
Xperia XZ1
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 11.1 mm (0.44 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ2 +10%
76.36%
Xperia XZ1
69.22%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia XZ1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ2 +77%
260180
Xperia XZ1
147210
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ2
n/a
Xperia XZ1
191098
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3180 mAh 2700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ2 +20%
11:17 hr
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ2
10:51 hr
Xperia XZ1 +8%
11:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ2
18:54 hr
Xperia XZ1 +9%
20:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 19 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 5000 x 3500
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ2 +6%
85.6 dB
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 August 2017
Release date April 2018 October 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.8 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ2 is definitely a better buy.

