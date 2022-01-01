Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • 65% higher pixel density (537 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Shows 78% longer battery life (34:47 vs 19:32 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 379K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3
617 nits
iPhone 11 +4%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3 +2%
80.81%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3
500
iPhone 11 +165%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3
1978
iPhone 11 +75%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia XZ3
379483
iPhone 11 +66%
628819
CPU 101065 151608
GPU 147357 260391
Memory 53590 98414
UX 78335 119270
Total score 379483 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia XZ3
1420
iPhone 11 +434%
7578
Stability 91% 72%
Graphics test 8 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1420 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 8528 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM - 15.4
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:06 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 07:17 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 03:26 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 79 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Xperia XZ3
19:32 hr
iPhone 11 +78%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia XZ3
76
iPhone 11 +70%
129
Video quality
Xperia XZ3
85
iPhone 11 +28%
109
Generic camera score
Xperia XZ3
79
iPhone 11 +51%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
iPhone 11 +7%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2019
Release date October 2018 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

