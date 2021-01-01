Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Сони Иксперия XZ3
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Sony Xperia XZ3
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 17% higher pixel density (537 vs 458 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 270K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (801 against 617 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3
617 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +30%
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3
80.81%
iPhone 11 Pro +2%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3
501
iPhone 11 Pro +161%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3
1951
iPhone 11 Pro +62%
3170
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3
257719
iPhone 11 Pro +77%
455058
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3
270672
iPhone 11 Pro +69%
458560
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3
10:50 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +25%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3
10:30 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +47%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +55%
26:40 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
iPhone 11 Pro +9%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2019
Release date October 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone XR or Xperia XZ3
2. Xperia 10 II or Xperia XZ3
3. Xperia 10 or Xperia XZ3
4. iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
5. iPhone XS or iPhone 11 Pro
6. iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 11 Pro
7. Galaxy S20 or iPhone 11 Pro
8. P40 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish