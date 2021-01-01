Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- Comes with 1509 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- Shows 36% longer battery life (90 vs 66 hours)
- 65% higher pixel density (537 vs 326 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 15.41% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 501 points
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
501
iPhone 8 +84%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1951
iPhone 8 +13%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +27%
257719
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +4%
270672
260965
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|14 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
iPhone 8 +10%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
iPhone 8 +1%
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +116%
26:40 hr
12:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
iPhone 8 +22%
93
Video quality
85
iPhone 8 +6%
90
Generic camera score
79
iPhone 8 +16%
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|October 2018
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ3. But if the performance, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 8.
