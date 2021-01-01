Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (90 vs 74 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 614 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 2716 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 17% higher pixel density (537 vs 458 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (665 against 617 nits)
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 501 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3
617 nits
iPhone X +8%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3
80.81%
iPhone X +3%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3
501
iPhone X +85%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3
1951
iPhone X +22%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +4%
257719
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +8%
270672
iPhone X
251266
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 14 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +13%
10:50 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3
10:30 hr
iPhone X +17%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +39%
26:40 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia XZ3
76
iPhone X +33%
101
Video quality
Xperia XZ3
85
iPhone X +5%
89
Generic camera score
Xperia XZ3
79
iPhone X +23%
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
iPhone X +9%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2017
Release date October 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ3.

