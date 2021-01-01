Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 59K)
- 65% higher pixel density (537 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 15% longer battery life (90 vs 78 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 388 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 2942 mAh
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (690 against 617 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 501 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|100%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
501
iPhone XR +121%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1951
iPhone XR +13%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
257719
iPhone XR +30%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +353%
270672
59816
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|14 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
iPhone XR +24%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
iPhone XR +46%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +76%
26:40 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
iPhone XR +36%
103
Video quality
85
iPhone XR +13%
96
Generic camera score
79
iPhone XR +28%
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ3.
