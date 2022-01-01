Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Google Pixel 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 261K)
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (617 against 425 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 2915 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 22% higher pixel density (537 vs 439 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|78.87%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Pixel 3 +2%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1978
1974
|CPU
|101065
|69211
|GPU
|147357
|90936
|Memory
|53590
|44657
|UX
|78335
|57727
|Total score
|379483
|261667
|Stability
|91%
|93%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|1420
|1642
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8528
|8914
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|14 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|2915 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|06:06 hr
|06:22 hr
|Watching video
|07:17 hr
|09:07 hr
|Gaming
|03:26 hr
|03:04 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|23 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
Pixel 3 +36%
103
Video quality
85
Pixel 3 +15%
98
Generic camera score
79
Pixel 3 +28%
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|November 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3.
