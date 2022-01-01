Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 261K)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (617 against 425 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 2915 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (537 vs 439 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 537 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 78.87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3 +45%
617 nits
Pixel 3
425 nits
Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3 +2%
80.81%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3
500
Pixel 3 +2%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3
1978
Pixel 3
1974
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia XZ3 +45%
379483
Pixel 3
261667
CPU 101065 69211
GPU 147357 90936
Memory 53590 44657
UX 78335 57727
Total score 379483 261667
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia XZ3
1420
Pixel 3 +16%
1642
Stability 91% 93%
Graphics test 8 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 1420 1642
PCMark 3.0 score 8528 8914
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:06 hr 06:22 hr
Watching video 07:17 hr 09:07 hr
Gaming 03:26 hr 03:04 hr
Standby 79 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Xperia XZ3
19:32 hr
Pixel 3 +5%
20:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.8
Focal length 23 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia XZ3
76
Pixel 3 +36%
103
Video quality
Xperia XZ3
85
Pixel 3 +15%
98
Generic camera score
Xperia XZ3
79
Pixel 3 +28%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Pixel 3 +9%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 October 2018
Release date October 2018 November 2018
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3.

