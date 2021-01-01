Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 116K)
- Shows 23% longer battery life (90 vs 73 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (617 against 546 nits)
- 23% higher pixel density (537 vs 437 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 53 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
55
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|85.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|142.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3 +92%
501
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3 +106%
1951
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +141%
257719
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +132%
270672
116745
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +4%
10:50 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
Galaxy A40 +3%
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +30%
26:40 hr
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|April 2019
|Release date
|October 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ3 is definitely a better buy.
