Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

VS
Sony Xperia XZ3
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (90 vs 79 hours)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 270K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (814 against 617 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.27% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 537 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 88.08%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.1%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3
617 nits
Galaxy S10 +32%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3
80.81%
Galaxy S10 +9%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3
501
Galaxy S10 +38%
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3
1951
Galaxy S10 +3%
2017
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3
257719
Galaxy S10 +25%
321549
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3
270672
Galaxy S10 +49%
403653
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (265th and 133rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +4%
10:50 hr
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3
10:30 hr
Galaxy S10 +22%
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +25%
26:40 hr
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia XZ3
76
Galaxy S10 +50%
114
Video quality
Xperia XZ3
85
Galaxy S10 +14%
97
Generic camera score
Xperia XZ3
79
Galaxy S10 +38%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Galaxy S10 +13%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 February 2019
Release date October 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 862 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

