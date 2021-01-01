Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Сони Иксперия XZ3
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20
Sony Xperia XZ3
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (90 vs 78 hours)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 270K)
  • Comes with 670 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3330 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (810 against 617 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.69% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 537 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 8 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3
617 nits
Galaxy S20 +31%
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3
80.81%
Galaxy S20 +11%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 710 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3
501
Galaxy S20 +82%
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3
1951
Galaxy S20 +39%
2716
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3
257719
Galaxy S20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3
270672
Galaxy S20 +86%
502775
AnTuTu Results (265th and 83rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3
10:50 hr
Galaxy S20 +10%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3
10:30 hr
Galaxy S20 +17%
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +86%
26:40 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Galaxy S20 +10%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 February 2020
Release date October 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XR vs Sony Xperia XZ3
2. Sony Xperia 5 vs Xperia XZ3
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ3
4. Sony Xperia 1 vs Xperia XZ3
5. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish