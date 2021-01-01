Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 1
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- Shows 14% longer battery life (90 vs 79 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 270K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 20% higher pixel density (643 vs 537 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|21:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|82%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|100%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP65
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
501
Xperia 1 +47%
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1951
Xperia 1 +31%
2551
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
257719
Xperia 1 +42%
366650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
270672
Xperia 1 +63%
440134
AnTuTu Phone Scores (265th and 115th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|14 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +23%
10:50 hr
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
Xperia 1 +8%
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +6%
26:40 hr
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|135°
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
Xperia 1 +30%
99
Video quality
Xperia XZ3 +1%
85
84
Generic camera score
79
Xperia 1 +19%
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 887 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.
