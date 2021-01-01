Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 10

VS
Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 111K)
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (90 vs 65 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 2870 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (617 against 543 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 18% higher pixel density (537 vs 457 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Xperia 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20.9:9
PPI 537 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 79.53%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.3%
PWM 240 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 8 ms 44.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3 +14%
617 nits
Xperia 10
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3 +2%
80.81%
Xperia 10
79.53%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 508
GPU clock 710 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +193%
257719
Xperia 10
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +143%
270672
Xperia 10
111513
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +25%
10:50 hr
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3 +36%
10:30 hr
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +46%
26:40 hr
Xperia 10
18:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Xperia 10 +10%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 February 2019
Release date October 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ3 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
