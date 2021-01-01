Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 10 II

Сони Иксперия XZ3
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 173K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (617 against 518 nits)
  • 18% higher pixel density (537 vs 457 PPI)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 501 and 321 points
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 21:9
PPI 537 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 77.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.1%
PWM 240 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 8 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3 +19%
617 nits
Xperia 10 II
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3 +4%
80.81%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 610
GPU clock 710 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3 +56%
501
Xperia 10 II
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3 +26%
1951
Xperia 10 II
1552
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +92%
257719
Xperia 10 II
134577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +56%
270672
Xperia 10 II
173963
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3
10:50 hr
Xperia 10 II +15%
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3
10:30 hr
Xperia 10 II +77%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +52%
26:40 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Xperia 10 II +7%
83.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 February 2020
Release date October 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XR vs Sony Xperia XZ3
2. Sony Xperia 5 vs Xperia XZ3
3. Sony Xperia 10 vs Xperia XZ3
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Sony Xperia 10 II
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Sony Xperia 10 II
6. Sony Xperia 5 vs Xperia 10 II
7. Sony Xperia 10 vs Xperia 10 II
8. Sony Xperia 1 vs Xperia 10 II

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish