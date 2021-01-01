Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 10 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 147K)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (90 vs 78 hours)
- 27% higher pixel density (537 vs 422 PPI)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|81.22%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|95.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1430:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +100%
257719
128544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +84%
270672
147039
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +2%
10:50 hr
10:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
Xperia 10 Plus +9%
11:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +26%
26:40 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|438 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|0.72 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ3 is definitely a better buy.
