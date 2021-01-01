Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 5 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia 5

Сони Иксперия XZ3
VS
Сони Иксперия 5
Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (617 against 569 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (537 vs 449 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 270K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (96 vs 90 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Xperia 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20.9:9
PPI 537 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 80.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 8 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3 +8%
617 nits
Xperia 5
569 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3
80.81%
Xperia 5
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3
501
Xperia 5 +41%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3
1951
Xperia 5 +36%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3
257719
Xperia 5 +31%
337603
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3
270672
Xperia 5 +60%
433577
AnTuTu Android Ranking (265th and 119th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3
10:50 hr
Xperia 5 +9%
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3
10:30 hr
Xperia 5 +58%
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3
26:40 hr
Xperia 5 +7%
28:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 135°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia XZ3
76
Xperia 5 +33%
101
Video quality
Xperia XZ3 +2%
85
Xperia 5
83
Generic camera score
Xperia XZ3
79
Xperia 5 +20%
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Xperia 5 +3%
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2019
Release date October 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XR or Sony Xperia XZ3
2. Sony Xperia 10 II or Xperia XZ3
3. Sony Xperia 10 or Xperia XZ3
4. Apple iPhone 11 or Sony Xperia 5
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Sony Xperia 5
6. Sony Xperia 1 II or Xperia 5
7. Sony Xperia 1 or Xperia 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish