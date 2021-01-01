Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia XZ Premium – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs XZ Premium

VS
Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (90 vs 72 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.16% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 226K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (617 against 563 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ Premium
  • 49% higher pixel density (801 vs 537 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Xperia XZ Premium

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 2160 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 537 ppi 801 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 69.65%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 240 Hz 1136 Hz
Response time 8 ms 27.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 932:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3 +10%
617 nits
Xperia XZ Premium
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3 +16%
80.81%
Xperia XZ Premium
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +79%
257719
Xperia XZ Premium
144214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +19%
270672
Xperia XZ Premium
226976
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (265th and 299th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 3230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +5%
10:50 hr
Xperia XZ Premium
10:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3 +28%
10:30 hr
Xperia XZ Premium
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +42%
26:40 hr
Xperia XZ Premium
18:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 19 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 5000 x 3500
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital (lossless)
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Xperia XZ Premium +2%
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 February 2017
Release date October 2018 June 2017
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 1.16 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ3 is definitely a better buy.

