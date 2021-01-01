Sony Xperia XZ3 vs XZ Premium
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- Shows 25% longer battery life (90 vs 72 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Thinner bezels – 11.16% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 226K)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (617 against 563 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- 49% higher pixel density (801 vs 537 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|2160 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|801 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|69.65%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|1136 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|27.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|932:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP65
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +79%
257719
144214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +19%
270672
226976
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (265th and 299th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|14 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|3230 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +5%
10:50 hr
10:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3 +28%
10:30 hr
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +42%
26:40 hr
18:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
82
Video quality
Xperia XZ3 +1%
85
Generic camera score
79
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|October 2018
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|1.16 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ3 is definitely a better buy.
