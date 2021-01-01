Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.