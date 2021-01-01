Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia XZ1
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 191K)
- 27% higher pixel density (537 vs 424 PPI)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (90 vs 82 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Thinner bezels – 11.59% more screen real estate
- Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 2700 mAh
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (617 against 568 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 38 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|69.22%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|33.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|785:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ3 +29%
501
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ3 +18%
1951
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3 +75%
257719
147210
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3 +42%
270672
191098
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|14 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|2700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3 +13%
10:50 hr
9:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
Xperia XZ1 +10%
11:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +31%
26:40 hr
20:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|August 2017
|Release date
|October 2018
|October 2017
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|0.8 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ3 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7