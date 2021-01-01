Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia XZ2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
- 27% higher pixel density (537 vs 424 PPI)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|76.36%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|30 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1432:1
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP65
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
257719
Xperia XZ2 +1%
260180
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
270672
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|14 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|3180 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
Xperia XZ2 +6%
11:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
Xperia XZ2 +2%
10:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +42%
26:40 hr
18:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|February 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ3. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ2.
