Sony Xperia XZ3 vs XZ2 Compact

Сони Иксперия XZ3
VS
Сони Иксперия XZ2 Компакт
Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XZ3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 3330 vs 2870 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (617 against 568 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.05% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (537 vs 483 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 270K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ3
vs
Xperia XZ2 Compact

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 537 ppi 483 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% 73.76%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 240 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 8 ms 28.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1624:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ3 +9%
617 nits
Xperia XZ2 Compact
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 135 mm (5.31 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 65 mm (2.56 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 12.1 mm (0.48 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP65
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ3 +10%
80.81%
Xperia XZ2 Compact
73.76%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ3 and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ3
257719
Xperia XZ2 Compact +2%
263923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ3
270672
Xperia XZ2 Compact +23%
333507
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (265th and 167th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ3
10:50 hr
Xperia XZ2 Compact +24%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ3 +1%
10:30 hr
Xperia XZ2 Compact
10:24 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ3 +38%
26:40 hr
Xperia XZ2 Compact
19:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 5000 x 3500
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital (lossless)
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ3
78.2 dB
Xperia XZ2 Compact +9%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 February 2018
Release date October 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ3. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact.

