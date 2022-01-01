Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Tecno Camon 17 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 359K)

Delivers 112% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 497 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Camon 17 Pro 497 nits iPhone 13 Pro +112% 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Camon 17 Pro 84.4% iPhone 13 Pro +2% 86%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 17 Pro 503 iPhone 13 Pro +239% 1704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 17 Pro 1642 iPhone 13 Pro +185% 4679 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 17 Pro 359754 iPhone 13 Pro +120% 791552 CPU 93879 216602 GPU 101333 336667 Memory 68031 112950 UX 97518 131916 Total score 359754 791552 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 17 Pro 1500 iPhone 13 Pro +540% 9606 Stability - 77% Graphics test 8 FPS 57 FPS Graphics score 1500 9606 PCMark 3.0 score 10452 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM HIOS 7.6 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.