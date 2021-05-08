Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Apple iPhone X VS Tecno Camon 17 Pro Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh

Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (676 against 499 nits)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 82.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Camon 17 Pro 499 nits iPhone X +35% 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Camon 17 Pro +2% 84.4% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 17 Pro 505 iPhone X +85% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 17 Pro 1643 iPhone X +45% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 17 Pro +1% 359295 iPhone X 357154 CPU 93879 101650 GPU 101333 127329 Memory 68031 55078 UX 97518 75192 Total score 359295 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 17 Pro 1500 iPhone X +137% 3561 Stability - 62% Graphics test 8 FPS 21 FPS Graphics score 1500 3561 PCMark 3.0 score 10452 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM HIOS 7.6 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone X 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone X 12:07 hr Talk (3G) Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone X 19:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 17 Pro n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2021 September 2017 Release date June 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.