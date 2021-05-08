Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17 Pro vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 14% higher pixel density (395 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (664 against 503 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17 Pro
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 18.6:9
PPI 395 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Camon 17 Pro
503 nits
Mate 20 X +32%
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17 Pro
84.4%
Mate 20 X +4%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 X
306090
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 X
411266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM HIOS 7.6 10.1
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical Optical, 5x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 October 2018
Release date June 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 394 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 X.

