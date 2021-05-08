Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.