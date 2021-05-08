Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Tecno Camon 17 Pro Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 212K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 370 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.5% Max. Brightness Camon 17 Pro 500 nits Hot 11S 500 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Camon 17 Pro +1% 84.4% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 17 Pro +35% 500 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 17 Pro +22% 1636 Hot 11S 1345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 17 Pro +68% 357540 Hot 11S 212698 CPU 93879 67907 GPU 101333 39212 Memory 68031 39778 UX 97518 67386 Total score 357540 212698 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 17 Pro 1500 Hot 11S n/a PCMark 3.0 score 10452 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17 Pro is definitely a better buy.