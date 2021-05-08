Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17 Pro vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Текно Камон 17 Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (503 against 426 nits)
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 447 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17 Pro
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Camon 17 Pro +18%
503 nits
Note 10 Pro
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +14%
510
Note 10 Pro
447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +44%
1658
Note 10 Pro
1148
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 6912 x 9216
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2021 May 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 394 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Tecno Camon 17 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Camon 17 Pro or Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Camon 17 Pro or Poco X3 Pro
3. Camon 17 Pro or Realme 8 5G
4. Note 10 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Note 10 Pro or Poco F3
6. Note 10 Pro or iPhone XS Max
7. Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10 Plus
8. Note 10 Pro or Realme C3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish