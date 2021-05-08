Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (503 against 426 nits)
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 447 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|84.8%
|Response time
|-
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2155:1
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +14%
510
447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +44%
1658
1148
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (82nd and 83rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Optical
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 394 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Tecno Camon 17 Pro.
