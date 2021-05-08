Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Tecno Camon 17 Pro Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.5% Max. Brightness Camon 17 Pro +7% 500 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 17 Pro 84.4% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 17 Pro 500 Note 11 Pro +3% 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 17 Pro 1636 Note 11 Pro +9% 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 17 Pro +2% 357540 Note 11 Pro 350272 CPU 93879 - GPU 101333 - Memory 68031 - UX 97518 - Total score 357540 350272 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 17 Pro 1500 Note 11 Pro n/a PCMark 3.0 score 10452 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2021 October 2021 Release date June 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.