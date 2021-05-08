Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17 Pro vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Infinix Note 8

Текно Камон 17 Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 8
Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Infinix Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 372 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17 Pro
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83%
Max. Brightness
Camon 17 Pro +4%
494 nits
Note 8
474 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17 Pro +2%
84.4%
Note 8
83%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +34%
499
Note 8
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +28%
1633
Note 8
1271
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2021 October 2020
Release date June 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 394 USD ~ 169 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Tecno Camon 17 Pro
2. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Tecno Camon 17 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 8 5G or Tecno Camon 17 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Infinix Note 8
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Infinix Note 8
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Infinix Note 8
7. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Infinix Note 8
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Infinix Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish