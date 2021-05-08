Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Infinix Note 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 372 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|83%
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +34%
499
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +28%
1633
1271
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|XOS 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 85 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 394 USD
|~ 169 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17 Pro is definitely a better buy.
