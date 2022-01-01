Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17 Pro vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Infinix Zero 5G

Текно Камон 17 Про
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 5G
Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Infinix Zero 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 357K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 703 and 504 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17 Pro
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Camon 17 Pro
497 nits
Zero 5G
496 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17 Pro
84.4%
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro
504
Zero 5G +39%
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro
1644
Zero 5G +32%
2165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 17 Pro
357690
Zero 5G +28%
456728
CPU 93879 129016
GPU 101333 118046
Memory 68031 97376
UX 97518 113528
Total score 357690 456728
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 10452 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Zero 5G
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Zero 5G
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Zero 5G
34:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2021 February 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Tecno Camon 17 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 8 5G or Tecno Camon 17 Pro
3. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Tecno Camon 17 Pro
4. Tecno Camon 17P or Camon 17 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Infinix Zero 5G
6. Apple iPhone 13 or Infinix Zero 5G
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Infinix Zero 5G
8. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Infinix Zero 5G
9. Infinix Zero X Pro or Zero 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish