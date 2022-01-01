Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.