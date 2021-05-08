Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Tecno Camon 17 Pro Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (539 against 500 nits)

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 500 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Camon 17 Pro 500 nits Realme 8i +8% 539 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 17 Pro 84.4% Realme 8i 84.6%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 17 Pro 500 Realme 8i +8% 539 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 17 Pro 1636 Realme 8i +14% 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 17 Pro +6% 357540 Realme 8i 338161 CPU 93879 98570 GPU 101333 76840 Memory 68031 70017 UX 97518 94023 Total score 357540 338161 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 17 Pro +38% 1500 Realme 8i 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1500 1086 PCMark 3.0 score 10452 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.