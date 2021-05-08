Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17 Pro vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8i

Текно Камон 17 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (539 against 500 nits)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 500 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17 Pro
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Camon 17 Pro
500 nits
Realme 8i +8%
539 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17 Pro
84.4%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro
500
Realme 8i +8%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro
1636
Realme 8i +14%
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 17 Pro +6%
357540
Realme 8i
338161
CPU 93879 98570
GPU 101333 76840
Memory 68031 70017
UX 97518 94023
Total score 357540 338161
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 17 Pro +38%
1500
Realme 8i
1086
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1500 1086
PCMark 3.0 score 10452 8477
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Realme 8i
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2021 September 2021
Release date June 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.

