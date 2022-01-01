Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Tecno Camon 17 Pro Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (359K versus 250K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 368 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

The phone is 9-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Camon 17 Pro +4% 497 nits Realme 9i 477 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 17 Pro 84.4% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 17 Pro +37% 503 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 17 Pro +10% 1642 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 17 Pro +44% 359754 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 93879 81097 GPU 101333 38425 Memory 68031 68438 UX 97518 63600 Total score 359754 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 17 Pro 1500 Realme 9i n/a PCMark 3.0 score 10452 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2021 January 2022 Release date June 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.